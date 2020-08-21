First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Volatility At 3.53%, Should You Add A Position?

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is -40.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.56 and a high of $31.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The FHB stock was last observed hovering at around $17.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.83% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -27.69% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.60, the stock is -5.68% and -3.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -24.00% off its SMA200. FHB registered -32.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.83.

The stock witnessed a -4.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.77%, and is -6.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $631.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.15 and Fwd P/E is 13.13. Profit margin for the company is 31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.46% and -46.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Hawaiian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $178.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB), with 807.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 101.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.86M, and float is at 129.08M with Short Float at 8.64%. Institutions hold 100.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 15.46 million shares valued at $266.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.90% of the FHB Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.61 million shares valued at $217.35 million to account for 9.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.78 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $99.59 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 5.51 million with a market value of $94.94 million.

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mallela Ravi, the company’s Exec VP & CFO. SEC filings show that Mallela Ravi bought 51 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $17.57 per share for a total of $903.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59254.0 shares.

First Hawaiian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Mallela Ravi (Exec VP & CFO) bought a total of 3,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $15.20 per share for $50008.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59197.0 shares of the FHB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Mallela Ravi (Exec VP & CFO) acquired 2 shares at an average price of $23.25 for $47.0. The insider now directly holds 55,913 shares of First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB).