Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is -21.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.76 and a high of $40.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The FBC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.8% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.89% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.01, the stock is -2.83% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -2.37% off its SMA200. FBC registered -15.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.87.

The stock witnessed a 3.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.92%, and is -7.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) has around 4641 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $818.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.07 and Fwd P/E is 6.23. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.06% and -24.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.18 with sales reaching $175.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.90% in year-over-year returns.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC), with 740.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.30% while institutional investors hold 100.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.79M, and float is at 56.07M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 98.89% of the Float.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ciroli James, the company’s EVP and Chief Financ Officer. SEC filings show that Ciroli James bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $30.41 per share for a total of $60813.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36351.0 shares.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that MATLIN DAVID J (Director) sold a total of 6,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $30.05 per share for $207.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.7 million shares of the FBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Schoels Peter (Director) disposed off 6,900,000 shares at an average price of $30.05 for $207.34 million. The insider now directly holds 13,700,352 shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC).

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) that is trading 7.40% up over the past 12 months. Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) is -5.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.1% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.