Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) is -18.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $2.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -33.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -33.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is 31.02% and 48.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 22.70% at the moment leaves the stock 42.99% off its SMA200. FTK registered -20.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4729 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2096.

The stock witnessed a -3.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.53%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 7.63% over the month.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $112.67M and $95.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.46% and -24.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.40%).

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flotek Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $34.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.60% this year.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK), with 4.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.85% while institutional investors hold 81.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.84M, and float is at 59.54M with Short Float at 6.90%. Institutions hold 75.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Newtyn Management, LLC with over 5.71 million shares valued at $6.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.03% of the FTK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.36 million shares valued at $4.03 million to account for 5.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.76 million shares representing 4.37% and valued at over $3.32 million, while Masters Capital Management, LLC holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $2.57 million.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nierenberg David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nierenberg David bought 235,198 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $1.01 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.22 million shares.

Flotek Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Nierenberg David (Director) bought a total of 235,197 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $0.90 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.07 million shares of the FTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Nierenberg David (Director) acquired 529,605 shares at an average price of $0.99 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 1,919,013 shares of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK).

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading -66.06% down over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is -6.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.76% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.28.