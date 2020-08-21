Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) is -47.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $10.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLUX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 61.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.35, the stock is -28.13% and -32.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 10.54% at the moment leaves the stock -40.27% off its SMA200. FLUX registered -65.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.57.

The stock witnessed a -40.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.34%, and is -39.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.58% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $92.78M and $13.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.79% and -46.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-351.60%).

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Analyst Forecasts

Flux Power Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX), with 3.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.42% while institutional investors hold 26.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.11M, and float is at 2.92M. Institutions hold 10.10% of the Float.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.