Here is a breakdown of the Sasol Limited (SSL) stock performance

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) is -62.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $22.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $9.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.77% off the consensus price target high of $11.40 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -41.71% lower than the price target low of $5.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.12, the stock is -2.75% and -1.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 8.27% at the moment leaves the stock -26.53% off its SMA200. SSL registered -55.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.31.

The stock witnessed a -5.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.81%, and is -8.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Sasol Limited (SSL) has around 31363 employees, a market worth around $5.51B and $11.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 549.60% and -64.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Sasol Limited (SSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sasol Limited (SSL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sasol Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Sasol Limited (SSL), with institutional investors hold 2.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 617.84M, and float is at 552.51M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 2.06% of the Float.

Sasol Limited (SSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL SE (TOT) that is trading -21.05% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -193.64% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.39.