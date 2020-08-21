Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) is -21.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $14.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The IRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.63, the stock is 7.64% and 6.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -3.96% off its SMA200. IRWD registered 18.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.47.

The stock witnessed a 6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.85%, and is 3.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has around 317 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $426.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.03 and Fwd P/E is 16.65. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.39% and -24.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $97.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Top Institutional Holders

276 institutions hold shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), with 5.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.20% while institutional investors hold 118.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.41M, and float is at 155.30M with Short Float at 15.28%. Institutions hold 114.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 22.22 million shares valued at $229.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.89% of the IRWD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 18.8 million shares valued at $194.0 million to account for 11.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.37 million shares representing 10.23% and valued at over $168.9 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.04% of the shares totaling 14.47 million with a market value of $149.31 million.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MacDonald Kelly, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that MacDonald Kelly sold 575 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $10.14 per share for a total of $5831.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Rickard Jason (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 689 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $10.14 per share for $6986.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the IRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, OLANOFF LAWRENCE S (Director) disposed off 11,350 shares at an average price of $10.06 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 68,629 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 26.02% up over the past 12 months. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is -39.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.93% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.21.