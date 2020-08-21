Is Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) a good stock to buy now?

Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is -30.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The XELB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 22.68% and 15.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.55 million and changing 26.21% at the moment leaves the stock -5.19% off its SMA200. XELB registered -40.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8456 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9038.

The stock witnessed a 15.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.35%, and is 23.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.33% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $19.13M and $41.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.89. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.00% and -50.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) Analyst Forecasts

Xcel Brands Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $10.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -405.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB), with 12.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 68.04% while institutional investors hold 23.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.87M, and float is at 6.98M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 7.41% of the Float.

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DiSanto Mark, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DiSanto Mark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $3900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Xcel Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that DiSanto Mark (Director) bought a total of 5,249 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $0.78 per share for $4094.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.98 million shares of the XELB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, DiSanto Mark (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.78 for $3900.0. The insider now directly holds 970,247 shares of Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB).