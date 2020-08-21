Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is -36.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.61 and a high of $39.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $20.50, the stock is 5.62% and 6.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -21.20% off its SMA200. MOMO registered -36.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.46.

The stock witnessed a 13.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.89%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) has around 2350 employees, a market worth around $4.46B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.94 and Fwd P/E is 6.88. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.42% and -48.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Momo Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Momo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $553.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

492 institutions hold shares in Momo Inc. (MOMO), with 8.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.28% while institutional investors hold 75.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.65M, and float is at 161.32M with Short Float at 5.36%. Institutions hold 72.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 14.03 million shares valued at $245.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.12% of the MOMO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.95 million shares valued at $139.01 million to account for 4.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 6.38 million shares representing 3.24% and valued at over $111.51 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 5.27 million with a market value of $92.06 million.

Momo Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) that is trading 83.15% up over the past 12 months. VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) is 0.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.97% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.