New Big Money Means TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is -63.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.49 and a high of $26.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $11.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -75.45% lower than the price target low of $4.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.72, the stock is -5.97% and -1.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.61 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -37.82% off its SMA200. FTI registered -67.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.18.

The stock witnessed a -1.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.34%, and is -10.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $13.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.44. Profit margin for the company is -43.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.94% and -70.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Analyst Forecasts

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $3.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Top Institutional Holders

621 institutions hold shares in TechnipFMC plc (FTI), with 3.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 91.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 448.30M, and float is at 446.29M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 90.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.03 million shares valued at $205.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.68% of the FTI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bpifrance SA with 24.69 million shares valued at $168.87 million to account for 5.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.17 million shares representing 4.49% and valued at over $137.98 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 20.17 million with a market value of $137.93 million.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at TechnipFMC plc (FTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OLEARY JOHN C G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OLEARY JOHN C G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $5.08 per share for a total of $25400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51633.0 shares.

TechnipFMC plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that OLEARY JOHN C G (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $5.35 per share for $26750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46633.0 shares of the FTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Piou Olivier (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.41 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 65,965 shares of TechnipFMC plc (FTI).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading -67.97% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.0% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.