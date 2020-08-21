Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:OLLI Stock Is Going Next

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is 60.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.83 and a high of $110.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The OLLI stock was last observed hovering at around $105.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $119.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.19% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -25.18% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.40, the stock is 1.85% and 5.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 50.14% off its SMA200. OLLI registered 34.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.71.

The stock witnessed a 6.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.35%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $6.83B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.72 and Fwd P/E is 35.95. Distance from 52-week low is 269.06% and -3.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $513.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.50% year-over-year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Top Institutional Holders

386 institutions hold shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), with 8.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.50% while institutional investors hold 130.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.06M, and float is at 48.61M with Short Float at 18.77%. Institutions hold 112.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 6.21 million shares valued at $606.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.73% of the OLLI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.11 million shares valued at $596.91 million to account for 9.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.98 million shares representing 7.80% and valued at over $486.18 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.05% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $439.5 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kraus Larry, the company’s VP, CIO. SEC filings show that Kraus Larry sold 4,036 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $104.75 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Osborne Scott (VP, Store Operations) sold a total of 4,219 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $102.70 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51.0 shares of the OLLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, SWYGERT JOHN W (President, CEO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $103.83 for $4.15 million. The insider now directly holds 25,156 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI).

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -52.63% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.15% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.93.