OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) picks momentum as shares drop -1.28%

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is -21.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.45 and a high of $43.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The OMF stock was last observed hovering at around $29.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.09% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 0.83% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.76, the stock is 2.42% and 13.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -1.63% off its SMA200. OMF registered -10.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.35.

The stock witnessed a 23.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.87%, and is -1.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $4.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.34 and Fwd P/E is 5.92. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.22% and -33.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneMain Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $803.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Top Institutional Holders

386 institutions hold shares in OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF), with 4.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.71% while institutional investors hold 100.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.32M, and float is at 129.86M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 96.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 43.58 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 32.45% of the OMF Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 10.43 million shares valued at $255.96 million to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.22 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $177.3 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 4.28 million with a market value of $104.96 million.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Conrad Micah R., the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Conrad Micah R. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $18.86 per share for a total of $47150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25299.0 shares.

OneMain Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Levine Jay N. (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $21.88 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.67 million shares of the OMF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Shulman Douglas H. (President and CEO) acquired 750 shares at an average price of $25.39 for $19043.0. The insider now directly holds 131,832 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF).

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) that is trading -31.99% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.91% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.94.