PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Is Up 34.75% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) is 34.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.71 and a high of $3.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDLI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -16.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -16.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is 6.94% and 12.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock 24.13% off its SMA200. PDLI registered 70.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1120 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1699.

The stock witnessed a 19.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.00%, and is 9.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $406.38M and $51.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 104.08% and -7.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDL BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $5.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -79.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -83.80% in year-over-year returns.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.55% while institutional investors hold 87.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.91M, and float is at 110.14M with Short Float at 11.14%. Institutions hold 83.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.96 million shares valued at $28.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the PDLI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 9.6 million shares valued at $27.95 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 8.29 million shares representing 7.28% and valued at over $24.14 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 5.97 million with a market value of $17.38 million.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 37.19% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.29% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.66.