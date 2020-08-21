Positives for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) as stock loss in recent trading

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is -39.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $3.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is -9.43% and -7.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.21 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -19.99% off its SMA200. CIG registered -45.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1980 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2074.

The stock witnessed a -17.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.81%, and is -1.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has around 5613 employees, a market worth around $2.92B and $4.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.80% and -46.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Analyst Forecasts

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 108.60% this year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Top Institutional Holders

170 institutions hold shares in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), with 151.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 14.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.52B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 14.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 41.59 million shares valued at $81.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.75% of the CIG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.4 million shares valued at $12.61 million to account for 3.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AQR Capital Management, LLC which holds 4.63 million shares representing 2.42% and valued at over $9.12 million, while Polunin Capital Partners Ltd holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 4.29 million with a market value of $8.45 million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) that is trading -37.64% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.47% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.