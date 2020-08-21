Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is 3.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.91 and a high of $60.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMAR stock was last observed hovering at around $46.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.21% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -6.89% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.10, the stock is 5.47% and 0.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 2.98% at the moment leaves the stock 2.48% off its SMA200. SMAR registered -8.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.25.

The stock witnessed a -3.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.50%, and is 10.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has around 1588 employees, a market worth around $5.51B and $300.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.61% and -20.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smartsheet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $86.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.80% year-over-year.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Top Institutional Holders

290 institutions hold shares in Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), with 7.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.45% while institutional investors hold 92.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.87M, and float is at 111.89M with Short Float at 11.65%. Institutions hold 86.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 14.24 million shares valued at $724.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.89% of the SMAR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.71 million shares valued at $494.23 million to account for 8.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.06 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $359.66 million, while Whale Rock Capital Management LLC holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 5.59 million with a market value of $284.61 million.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Insider Activity

A total of 199 insider transactions have happened at Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 146 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MADER MARK PATRICK, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MADER MARK PATRICK sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $47.64 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Smartsheet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Hamilton Kara (Chief People & Culture Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $47.63 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3980.0 shares of the SMAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Arntz Michael (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $47.64 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 6,616 shares of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR).