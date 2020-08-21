Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Track to Reach $26.00 in a Year

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is -45.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.91 and a high of $40.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNV stock was last observed hovering at around $21.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.97% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -9.0% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.71, the stock is -1.32% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock -22.73% off its SMA200. SNV registered -39.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.83.

The stock witnessed a 3.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.69%, and is -3.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has around 5308 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.36 and Fwd P/E is 10.57. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.83% and -48.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synovus Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $471.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Top Institutional Holders

473 institutions hold shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), with 2.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 82.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.29M, and float is at 145.13M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 81.27% of the Float.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BUTLER STEPHEN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BUTLER STEPHEN T bought 2,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $23.73 per share for a total of $50308.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Synovus Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Stelling Kessel D (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $23.30 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the SNV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Blair Kevin S. (President and COO) acquired 4,413 shares at an average price of $22.63 for $99866.0. The insider now directly holds 132,982 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading -39.81% down over the past 12 months. United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is -24.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.02% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.