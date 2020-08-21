The decline in MPLX LP (MPLX) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is -25.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.87 and a high of $30.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The MPLX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $18.86, the stock is -0.37% and 2.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -5.16% off its SMA200. MPLX registered -32.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.65.

The stock witnessed a 1.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.22%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

MPLX LP (MPLX) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $19.53B and $7.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.19. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.53% and -38.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

MPLX LP (MPLX) Analyst Forecasts

MPLX LP quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $2.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.80% in year-over-year returns.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Top Institutional Holders

372 institutions hold shares in MPLX LP (MPLX), with 668.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.11% while institutional investors hold 83.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 404.91M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 30.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 52.06 million shares valued at $899.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.92% of the MPLX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 30.37 million shares valued at $524.74 million to account for 2.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 23.46 million shares representing 2.22% and valued at over $405.37 million, while Alps Advisors Inc. holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 22.28 million with a market value of $384.92 million.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at MPLX LP (MPLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 34 times.

MPLX LP (MPLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -50.77% down over the past 12 months. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is -45.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.29% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.2.