These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is -29.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.33 and a high of $45.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The OHI stock was last observed hovering at around $29.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.14% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.26% lower than the price target low of $28.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.55, the stock is -4.57% and -1.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -12.46% off its SMA200. OHI registered -23.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.75.

The stock witnessed a -1.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.30%, and is -8.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $6.92B and $989.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.74 and Fwd P/E is 18.46. Profit margin for the company is 39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.18% and -32.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $250.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Top Institutional Holders

685 institutions hold shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 72.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.41M, and float is at 225.83M with Short Float at 3.40%. Institutions hold 72.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.38 million shares valued at $992.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.71% of the OHI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.61 million shares valued at $820.79 million to account for 12.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 12.62 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $375.07 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 2.54% of the shares totaling 5.77 million with a market value of $171.44 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WHITMAN BURKE W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WHITMAN BURKE W bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $31.80 per share for a total of $15900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14585.0 shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that WHITMAN BURKE W (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $29.86 per share for $14930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14085.0 shares of the OHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Ritz Michael (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,250 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $78750.0. The insider now directly holds 10,353 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) that is trading 2.14% up over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -1.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.77% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.12.