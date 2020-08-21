Things appear to be looking up for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is -54.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.67 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.69, the stock is -10.55% and -10.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.48 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -30.04% off its SMA200. BBD registered -47.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1320 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5253.

The stock witnessed a -17.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.79%, and is -6.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.27 and Fwd P/E is 6.96. Distance from 52-week low is 38.06% and -56.07% from its 52-week high.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Analyst Forecasts

Banco Bradesco S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $4.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.70% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 20.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.84B, and float is at 6.34B with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 20.17% of the Float.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -13.01% down over the past 12 months. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -38.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.87% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.47.