This Indicator Is Supporting Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is -59.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.51 and a high of $139.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADS stock was last observed hovering at around $45.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.11% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.99% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -24.31% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.51, the stock is -4.64% and -4.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock -37.46% off its SMA200. ADS registered -65.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.71.

The stock witnessed a 7.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.49%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $5.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.60 and Fwd P/E is 4.05. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.14% and -68.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.78 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.10% in year-over-year returns.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Top Institutional Holders

645 institutions hold shares in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.30% while institutional investors hold 100.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.60M, and float is at 46.16M with Short Float at 4.44%. Institutions hold 97.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.3 million shares valued at $193.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.00% of the ADS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.94 million shares valued at $177.83 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.21 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $99.75 million, while Lyrical Asset Management LP holds 3.68% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $79.27 million.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gerspach John C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gerspach John C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $51.51 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that THERIAULT TIMOTHY J (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $42.19 per share for $63285.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4125.0 shares of the ADS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, TURNEY SHAREN J (Director) acquired 1,725 shares at an average price of $30.16 for $52032.0. The insider now directly holds 2,684 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS).

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is trading 5.14% up over the past 12 months. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -6.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.93% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.63.