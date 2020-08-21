Top attractive stock of the week – Opera Limited (OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is 11.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $14.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPRA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.49% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.86, the stock is -22.03% and -15.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -24.06% at the moment leaves the stock 0.13% off its SMA200. OPRA registered -6.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.28.

The stock witnessed a 3.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.56%, and is 4.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Opera Limited (OPRA) has around 819 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $423.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.74 and Fwd P/E is 20.33. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.87% and -47.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Opera Limited (OPRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opera Limited (OPRA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opera Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $61.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Opera Limited (OPRA) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Opera Limited (OPRA), with 67.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.76% while institutional investors hold 34.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.87M, and float is at 54.52M with Short Float at 3.57%. Institutions hold 15.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Genesis Investment Management, LLP with over 6.45 million shares valued at $58.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.41% of the OPRA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 1.04 million shares valued at $9.36 million to account for 0.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blue Grotto Capital, LLC which holds 0.44 million shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $3.95 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $3.29 million.