What should you know before buying stock in VEREIT Inc. (VER)

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE: VER) is -27.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.56 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The VER stock was last observed hovering at around $6.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is 2.20% and 2.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.78 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -9.39% off its SMA200. VER registered -29.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.49.

The stock witnessed a 3.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.18%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $7.19B and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.41. Profit margin for the company is -48.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.47% and -34.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Analyst Forecasts

VEREIT Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $283.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Top Institutional Holders

631 institutions hold shares in VEREIT Inc. (VER), with 3.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 95.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 1.07B with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 94.90% of the Float.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at VEREIT Inc. (VER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Thomas W. SEC filings show that Roberts Thomas W sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 17 at a price of $9.87 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

VEREIT Inc. (VER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading 15.42% up over the past 12 months. The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is -38.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.03% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.74.