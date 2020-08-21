Which institution holds the most shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is 38.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.19 and a high of $38.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZTO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $274.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.31% off the consensus price target high of $298.67 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 83.58% higher than the price target low of $194.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.92, the stock is -10.47% and -12.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 13.50% off its SMA200. ZTO registered 60.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.87.

The stock witnessed a -10.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.63%, and is -8.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has around 19009 employees, a market worth around $25.82B and $3.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.79 and Fwd P/E is 25.89. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.33% and -18.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $906.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.50% in year-over-year returns.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Top Institutional Holders

379 institutions hold shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), with 4.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 37.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 783.90M, and float is at 552.55M with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 36.99% of the Float.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) that is trading -41.52% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.96% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.43.