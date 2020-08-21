Which Institutions Own Shares In Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is -19.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETRN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -7.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.78, the stock is 4.71% and 13.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 17.61% off its SMA200. ETRN registered -23.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.14.

The stock witnessed a 15.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.98%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $4.46B and $1.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.85. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.47% and -29.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $369.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -172.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Top Institutional Holders

388 institutions hold shares in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), with 97.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.59% while institutional investors hold 149.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 432.47M, and float is at 405.74M with Short Float at 7.55%. Institutions hold 116.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 36.59 million shares valued at $304.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.46% of the ETRN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 35.73 million shares valued at $296.93 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 25.48 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $211.74 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 22.95 million with a market value of $190.74 million.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KARAM THOMAS F, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that KARAM THOMAS F bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $7.97 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Burke Kenneth Michael (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $4.47 per share for $89400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24715.0 shares of the ETRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, KARAM THOMAS F (Chairman and CEO) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 525,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN).