Who are the Institutional Holders in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is -22.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.02 and a high of $29.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The KPTI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.51% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 27.25% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.55, the stock is -9.03% and -17.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -20.44% off its SMA200. KPTI registered 61.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.84.

The stock witnessed a -21.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.20%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has around 347 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $82.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.42% and -50.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.20%).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $24.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 180.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 83.60% in year-over-year returns.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Top Institutional Holders

206 institutions hold shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI), with 9.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.78% while institutional investors hold 104.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.24M, and float is at 66.42M with Short Float at 23.43%. Institutions hold 91.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 7.0 million shares valued at $132.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.53% of the KPTI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Consonance Capital Management LP with 6.49 million shares valued at $122.95 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.39 million shares representing 8.69% and valued at over $121.0 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 4.6 million with a market value of $87.1 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kauffman Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kauffman Michael sold 1,477 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $22155.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Shacham Sharon (President & CSO) sold a total of 1,477 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $15.00 per share for $22155.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the KPTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Shacham Sharon (President & CSO) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $19.43 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 756,489 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 32.46% up over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 18.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.06% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.65.