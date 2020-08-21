Why Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) is the topic of conversation today

Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is -14.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.22 and a high of $13.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACEL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -6.64% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.73, the stock is 26.89% and 24.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 9.12% at the moment leaves the stock 15.44% off its SMA200. ACEL registered 4.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.56.

The stock witnessed a 18.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.85%, and is 9.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) has around 730 employees, a market worth around $846.99M and $529.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.55. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.71% and -12.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accel Entertainment Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $101.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.70% this year.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Top Institutional Holders

47 institutions hold shares in Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL), with 18.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.38% while institutional investors hold 73.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.00M, and float is at 40.25M with Short Float at 7.28%. Institutions hold 56.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC with over 6.23 million shares valued at $59.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.56% of the ACEL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with 4.0 million shares valued at $38.55 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.93 million shares representing 3.56% and valued at over $28.26 million, while Light Street Capital Management, LLC holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 2.84 million with a market value of $27.38 million.