Why Shares of XP Inc. (XP) Are Going Crazy

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is 15.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.50 and a high of $52.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $44.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $264.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.78% off the consensus price target high of $317.35 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 57.42% higher than the price target low of $106.02 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.14, the stock is -3.06% and -0.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 27.40% off its SMA200. XP registered a gain of 3.91% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.75.

The stock witnessed a -0.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.44%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 2429 employees, a market worth around $25.21B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.81 and Fwd P/E is 56.69. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.23% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $336.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 54.30% year-over-year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in XP Inc. (XP), with 308.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.96% while institutional investors hold 88.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 551.80M, and float is at 92.54M with Short Float at 2.74%. Institutions hold 39.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is General Atlantic, LLC with over 62.34 million shares valued at $2.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.93% of the XP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 12.6 million shares valued at $529.34 million to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 7.49 million shares representing 2.15% and valued at over $314.71 million, while Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. holds 1.87% of the shares totaling 6.5 million with a market value of $273.01 million.