Why Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is -15.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.05 and a high of $342.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ULTA stock was last observed hovering at around $213.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.96% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.81% off the consensus price target high of $320.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 6.64% higher than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $205.40, the stock is -1.12% and -0.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -10.62% off its SMA200. ULTA registered -33.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $204.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $219.67.

The stock witnessed a 5.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.06%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $11.85B and $6.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.43 and Fwd P/E is 19.17. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.58% and -39.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.80%).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ulta Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $1.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Top Institutional Holders

995 institutions hold shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), with 2.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.41% while institutional investors hold 97.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.42M, and float is at 53.85M with Short Float at 4.83%. Institutions hold 92.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.93 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.54% of the ULTA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.07 million shares valued at $828.65 million to account for 7.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.42 million shares representing 4.30% and valued at over $492.1 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $482.95 million.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blount Sally E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Blount Sally E. bought 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $193.00 per share for a total of $48250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1239.0 shares.

Ulta Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that CHILDS JEFFREY J (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 3,494 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $245.75 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5890.0 shares of the ULTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Halligan Catherine Ann (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $256.55 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 2,750 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading 42.92% up over the past 12 months. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is -20.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.54% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.49.