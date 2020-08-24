A peek at Zscaler Inc. (ZS): Who has invested in It?

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is 190.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.00 and a high of $137.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZS stock was last observed hovering at around $136.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.92% off the consensus price target high of $171.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -85.23% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $135.22, the stock is 6.63% and 13.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 80.95% off its SMA200. ZS registered 86.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 160.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.02.

The stock witnessed a 9.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.75%, and is 10.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has around 1480 employees, a market worth around $17.81B and $391.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 471.15. Profit margin for the company is -18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 286.34% and -1.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $118.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.50% in year-over-year returns.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Top Institutional Holders

379 institutions hold shares in Zscaler Inc. (ZS), with 59.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.54% while institutional investors hold 77.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.68M, and float is at 71.38M with Short Float at 11.00%. Institutions hold 42.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.69 million shares valued at $732.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.17% of the ZS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.4 million shares valued at $591.47 million to account for 4.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 3.83 million shares representing 2.96% and valued at over $419.67 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 2.40% of the shares totaling 3.11 million with a market value of $340.21 million.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

A total of 246 insider transactions have happened at Zscaler Inc. (ZS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 203 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLASING KAREN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLASING KAREN sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $132.03 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2679.0 shares.

Zscaler Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Schlossman Robert (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $132.04 per share for $5.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ZS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Sinha Amit (President of R&D and CTO) disposed off 5,333 shares at an average price of $119.60 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 192,005 shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS).