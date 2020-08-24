Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) picks momentum as shares drop -8.28%

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) is -62.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.09 and a high of $37.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIMT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.03% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.52, the stock is -9.36% and -20.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -42.35% off its SMA200. AIMT registered -39.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.54.

The stock witnessed a -15.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.09%, and is -8.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) has around 339 employees, a market worth around $846.85M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.08% and -66.16% from its 52-week high.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.98 with sales reaching $1.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) Top Institutional Holders

232 institutions hold shares in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT), with 13.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.86% while institutional investors hold 104.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.18M, and float is at 50.99M with Short Float at 36.81%. Institutions hold 82.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.27 million shares valued at $88.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.06% of the AIMT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.2 million shares valued at $70.22 million to account for 6.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.93 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $65.61 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 3.73 million with a market value of $62.25 million.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ENRIGHT PATRICK G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ENRIGHT PATRICK G bought 16,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $11.06 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70561.0 shares.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that ENRIGHT PATRICK G (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $11.40 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.11 million shares of the AIMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, ENRIGHT PATRICK G (Director) acquired 8,787 shares at an average price of $11.50 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 54,348 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT).

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -38.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.01% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.3.