Analysts suggest Crocs Inc. (CROX) could spike 28.06% in a year

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is -8.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a high of $43.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CROX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.06% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.94% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.13, the stock is 0.56% and 6.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 19.25% off its SMA200. CROX registered 55.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.13.

The stock witnessed a 6.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.74%, and is -3.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has around 3803 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.37 and Fwd P/E is 17.46. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 353.87% and -12.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.20%).

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crocs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $305.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 264.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Top Institutional Holders

318 institutions hold shares in Crocs Inc. (CROX), with 1.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.93% while institutional investors hold 102.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.42M, and float is at 65.81M with Short Float at 3.35%. Institutions hold 99.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.42 million shares valued at $383.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.44% of the CROX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.88 million shares valued at $253.37 million to account for 10.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.81 million shares representing 7.13% and valued at over $177.2 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.15% of the shares totaling 3.48 million with a market value of $127.96 million.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Crocs Inc. (CROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WRIGHT DOREEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WRIGHT DOREEN A sold 860 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $37.69 per share for a total of $32413.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55680.0 shares.

Crocs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that SMACH THOMAS J (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $38.00 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Poole Michelle (EVP CP&M Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $29.33 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 135,330 shares of Crocs Inc. (CROX).

Crocs Inc. (CROX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -7.11% down over the past 12 months. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is -59.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.73% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.