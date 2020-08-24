Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is 66.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.18 and a high of $172.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The BYND stock was last observed hovering at around $127.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.92% off its average median price target of $123.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.17% off the consensus price target high of $173.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -137.74% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.00, the stock is -1.50% and -7.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 18.83% off its SMA200. BYND registered -16.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.26.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.89%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $7.99B and $400.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 200.00. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.52% and -26.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $132.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 59.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.00% in year-over-year returns.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Top Institutional Holders

387 institutions hold shares in Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), with 11.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.38% while institutional investors hold 38.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.10M, and float is at 54.43M with Short Float at 11.63%. Institutions hold 31.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.42 million shares valued at $458.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.48% of the BYND Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.51 million shares valued at $201.88 million to account for 2.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Discovery Value Fund which holds 0.82 million shares representing 1.31% and valued at over $109.63 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.11% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $93.18 million.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

A total of 145 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 106 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Mark Joseph, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Nelson Mark Joseph sold 96,421 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $133.07 per share for a total of $12.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95222.0 shares.

Beyond Meat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that Nelson Mark Joseph (CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 71,388 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $133.06 per share for $9.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the BYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Muth Charles (Chief Growth Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $133.53 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 201,978 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND).