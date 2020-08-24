Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) is 27.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.74 and a high of $7.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The CATB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.42% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 49.67% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.55, the stock is 15.28% and 13.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 12.18% at the moment leaves the stock 32.01% off its SMA200. CATB registered 12.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.74.

The stock witnessed a 10.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.76%, and is 10.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 175.55% and -2.33% from its 52-week high.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB), with 108.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 41.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.08M, and float is at 19.05M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 40.87% of the Float.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.