Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) – The 77.85% Upside Potential Remains

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) is 43.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $19.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The LEU stock was last observed hovering at around $10.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02% off its average median price target of $44.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.85% off the consensus price target high of $44.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.85% higher than the price target low of $44.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.88, the stock is -36.65% and -20.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -9.36% at the moment leaves the stock 20.35% off its SMA200. LEU registered 229.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.00.

The stock witnessed a -22.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.29%, and is -42.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.91% over the week and 12.20% over the month.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $103.64M and $281.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.70. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 234.96% and -50.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrus Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.20% this year.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU), with 3.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.21% while institutional investors hold 31.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.68M, and float is at 5.66M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 18.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Old West Investment Management, LLC with over 0.87 million shares valued at $8.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the LEU Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.29 million shares valued at $2.96 million to account for 3.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.24 million shares representing 2.72% and valued at over $2.4 million, while Dupont Capital Management holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $1.29 million.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -2.56% down over the past 12 months. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is -11.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.65% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9180.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.