Check out this: Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is on the verge of a huge rally

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) is -47.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PGRE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.33% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.25, the stock is 0.60% and -2.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -30.72% off its SMA200. PGRE registered -45.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.96.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.68%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has around 317 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $743.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.93% and -51.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paramount Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $177.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -521.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Top Institutional Holders

270 institutions hold shares in Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), with 33.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.31% while institutional investors hold 86.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.57M, and float is at 187.78M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 73.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.68 million shares valued at $205.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.03% of the PGRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Norges Bank Investment Management with 19.88 million shares valued at $276.76 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.99 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $100.18 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.96% of the shares totaling 6.56 million with a market value of $50.54 million.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Otto-Bernstein Katharina, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Otto-Bernstein Katharina bought 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $9.75 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.27 million shares.

Paramount Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Otto-Bernstein Katharina (Director) bought a total of 33,363 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $13.49 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.16 million shares of the PGRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, Otto Maren (10% Owner) disposed off 5,663 shares at an average price of $13.49 for $76394.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE).

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) that is trading -2.52% down over the past 12 months. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is -20.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.22% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.