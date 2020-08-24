Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) stock Plunged by -5.87% yesterday

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) is 6.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.70 and a high of $18.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The CORT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.35% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -84.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.91, the stock is -11.71% and -17.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -5.87% at the moment leaves the stock -5.93% off its SMA200. CORT registered 1.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.90.

The stock witnessed a -20.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.00%, and is -6.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has around 206 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $351.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.87 and Fwd P/E is 17.04. Profit margin for the company is 32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.14% and -30.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $90.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Top Institutional Holders

281 institutions hold shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), with 11.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.98% while institutional investors hold 83.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.01M, and float is at 104.24M with Short Float at 21.20%. Institutions hold 75.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.88 million shares valued at $267.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.75% of the CORT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.24 million shares valued at $189.05 million to account for 9.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 8.92 million shares representing 7.72% and valued at over $150.03 million, while Ingalls & Snyder holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 7.6 million with a market value of $127.82 million.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swisher Daniel N JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Swisher Daniel N JR sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 17 at a price of $16.48 per share for a total of $82411.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that BAKER G LEONARD JR (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $15.70 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the CORT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Swisher Daniel N JR (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.10 for $80500.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT).

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 33.73% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 29.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.49% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 27.22.