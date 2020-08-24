Dissecting Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is -25.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.30 and a high of $124.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $87.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.81% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 0.89% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.22, the stock is -3.20% and -1.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.29 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -12.56% off its SMA200. ROST registered -18.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.81.

The stock witnessed a -0.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.09%, and is -7.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 92500 employees, a market worth around $31.13B and $14.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.81 and Fwd P/E is 20.21. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.92% and -29.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.70%).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $3.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Top Institutional Holders

1,273 institutions hold shares in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), with 7.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 92.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 352.20M, and float is at 348.20M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 90.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 40.7 million shares valued at $3.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.45% of the ROST Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.23 million shares valued at $2.58 billion to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 28.21 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $2.4 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 15.84 million with a market value of $1.35 billion.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RENTLER BARBARA, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that RENTLER BARBARA sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $110.01 per share for a total of $2.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Ross Stores Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that FASSIO JAMES S (President, Chief Dev. Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $108.66 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ROST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 05, RENTLER BARBARA (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $107.06 for $2.68 million. The insider now directly holds 403,558 shares of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 473.34% up over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -52.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.76% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.