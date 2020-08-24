Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is 64.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.01 and a high of $107.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The ESTC stock was last observed hovering at around $106.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.92% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -26.12% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.94, the stock is 14.84% and 15.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 44.46% off its SMA200. ESTC registered 27.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.33.

The stock witnessed a 15.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.92%, and is 15.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has around 1936 employees, a market worth around $9.12B and $427.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.57% and -1.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.90%).

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elastic N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $123.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.60% year-over-year.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Top Institutional Holders

308 institutions hold shares in Elastic N.V. (ESTC), with 22.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.30% while institutional investors hold 98.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.06M, and float is at 63.75M with Short Float at 9.37%. Institutions hold 72.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.53 million shares valued at $786.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.00% of the ESTC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd with 5.82 million shares valued at $536.96 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.37 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $403.41 million, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 4.02 million with a market value of $370.67 million.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Elastic N.V. (ESTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kluge Kevin, the company’s SVP of Engineering. SEC filings show that Kluge Kevin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Elastic N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Kluge Kevin (SVP of Engineering) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $83.23 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the ESTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Moorjani Janesh (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 55,791 shares at an average price of $92.39 for $5.15 million. The insider now directly holds 20,459 shares of Elastic N.V. (ESTC).