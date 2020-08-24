Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is -24.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.38 and a high of $20.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.39, the stock is 11.43% and 17.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 4.11% off its SMA200. ETH registered -20.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.91.

The stock witnessed a 20.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.23%, and is 9.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $370.97M and $589.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.03 and Fwd P/E is 15.64. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.72% and -30.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $133.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Top Institutional Holders

218 institutions hold shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH), with 3.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.02% while institutional investors hold 111.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.70M, and float is at 21.34M with Short Float at 11.19%. Institutions hold 95.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.87 million shares valued at $45.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.91% of the ETH Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.09 million shares valued at $24.75 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.85 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $21.93 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $14.91 million.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KATHWARI M FAROOQ, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that KATHWARI M FAROOQ bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $9.81 per share for a total of $98059.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.94 million shares.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that KATHWARI M FAROOQ (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $9.80 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.93 million shares of the ETH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Grow Daniel M. (SVP, Business Development) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $19.24 for $28860.0. The insider now directly holds 2,714 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH).

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading 45.05% up over the past 12 months. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is 17.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.51% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.42.