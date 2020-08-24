Foot Locker Inc. (FL) makes -4.04% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is -29.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.46 and a high of $47.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $27.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.07% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -37.85% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.57, the stock is -4.27% and -4.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.21 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -14.13% off its SMA200. FL registered -34.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.33.

The stock witnessed a -10.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.76%, and is -4.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has around 15589 employees, a market worth around $2.83B and $7.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.16 and Fwd P/E is 7.30. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.90% and -42.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foot Locker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Top Institutional Holders

579 institutions hold shares in Foot Locker Inc. (FL), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 96.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.30M, and float is at 96.56M with Short Float at 9.11%. Institutions hold 95.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.55 million shares valued at $278.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the FL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.09 million shares valued at $265.05 million to account for 8.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 8.83 million shares representing 8.48% and valued at over $257.53 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 4.76 million with a market value of $138.92 million.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 55 times.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genesco Inc. (GCO) that is trading -50.53% down over the past 12 months. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is 31.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.52% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.