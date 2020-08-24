FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 1.33% Change This Year

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE: FSKR) is 1.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.64 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSKR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $15.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.76% higher than the price target low of $14.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.49, the stock is -1.99% and 3.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 3.80% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.97.

The stock witnessed a -0.41% loss in the last 1 month and is -4.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.56. Distance from 52-week low is 24.48% and -8.64% from its 52-week high.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $174.09M over the same period.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Top Institutional Holders

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC with over 6.01 million shares valued at $77.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.49% of the FSKR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. with 3.38 million shares valued at $43.61 million to account for 1.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. which holds 1.99 million shares representing 1.16% and valued at over $25.67 million, while LPL Financial LLC holds 0.93% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $20.63 million.