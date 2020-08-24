Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) is 3.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.27 and a high of $25.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The HARP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.59% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.71% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 38.76% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.31, the stock is 23.06% and 2.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.74 million and changing 30.63% at the moment leaves the stock 2.55% off its SMA200. HARP registered 15.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.67.

The stock witnessed a 12.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.85%, and is 26.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.76% over the week and 8.71% over the month.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $294.72M and $9.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.07% and -38.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.80%).

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $5.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 210.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 288.10% in year-over-year returns.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Top Institutional Holders

88 institutions hold shares in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP), with 3.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.22% while institutional investors hold 89.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.96M, and float is at 22.33M with Short Float at 2.89%. Institutions hold 77.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 4.52 million shares valued at $75.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.00% of the HARP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with 3.9 million shares valued at $64.71 million to account for 15.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. which holds 2.92 million shares representing 11.62% and valued at over $48.5 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 7.30% of the shares totaling 1.84 million with a market value of $30.47 million.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Erbez Georgia, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Erbez Georgia bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $11.40 per share for a total of $57000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8915.0 shares.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Erbez Georgia (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,098 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $11.60 per share for $24337.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3915.0 shares of the HARP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Erbez Georgia (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,817 shares at an average price of $10.92 for $19842.0. The insider now directly holds 1,817 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP).