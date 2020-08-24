Here are the top Institutional holders of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) shares

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is -1.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.82 and a high of $24.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The WEN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -28.18% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.79, the stock is -3.19% and -1.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 5.91% off its SMA200. WEN registered 2.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.12.

The stock witnessed a -5.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.46%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has around 13300 employees, a market worth around $4.85B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.11 and Fwd P/E is 31.67. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 219.50% and -9.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Wendy’s Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $452.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Top Institutional Holders

460 institutions hold shares in The Wendy’s Company (WEN), with 17.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.80% while institutional investors hold 80.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 223.12M, and float is at 206.24M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 74.35% of the Float.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at The Wendy’s Company (WEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pringle Abigail E., the company’s Pres Intl & Chf Developmnt Ofc. SEC filings show that Pringle Abigail E. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $22.00 per share for a total of $88000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

The Wendy’s Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Pringle Abigail E. (Pres Intl & Chf Developmnt Ofc) sold a total of 20,319 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $20.93 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the WEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Burnside Leigh A. (SVP, Finance & CAO) disposed off 71,118 shares at an average price of $20.30 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 43,064 shares of The Wendy’s Company (WEN).

The Wendy’s Company (WEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) that is trading -12.43% down over the past 12 months. Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is 81.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.71% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.