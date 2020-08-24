Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HDSN Stock Is Going Next

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) is 1.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The HDSN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $1.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.91% higher than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is -17.19% and -8.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -25.75% at the moment leaves the stock 14.61% off its SMA200. HDSN registered 196.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1214 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9079.

The stock witnessed a -0.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.64%, and is -28.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.61% over the week and 10.17% over the month.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $56.67M and $155.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.50. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 226.02% and -35.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $47.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), with 12.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.12% while institutional investors hold 61.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.63M, and float is at 27.64M with Short Float at 7.55%. Institutions hold 43.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC with over 4.19 million shares valued at $4.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the HDSN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 3.96 million shares valued at $4.0 million to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. which holds 1.55 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $1.56 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.48% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $1.5 million.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONETTA DOMINIC J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MONETTA DOMINIC J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $1.22 per share for a total of $18300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95316.0 shares.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) that is trading -10.75% down over the past 12 months. Watsco Inc. (WSO) is 51.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.87% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.47.