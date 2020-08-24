Is Match Group Inc. (MTCH) a good stock to buy now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is 37.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.74 and a high of $123.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $113.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $132.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.97% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -16.03% lower than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.55, the stock is 2.47% and 10.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 37.60% off its SMA200. MTCH registered 30.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.29.

The stock witnessed a 23.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.52%, and is -5.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $29.40B and $2.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.84 and Fwd P/E is 45.85. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.56% and -8.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Match Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $607.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.10% in year-over-year returns.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Top Institutional Holders

539 institutions hold shares in Match Group Inc. (MTCH), with 67.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.98% while institutional investors hold 154.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.48M, and float is at 73.46M with Short Float at 13.99%. Institutions hold 114.15% of the Float.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schiffman Glenn, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schiffman Glenn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $115.17 per share for a total of $5.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9898.0 shares.

Match Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Schiffman Glenn (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $116.62 per share for $5.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9898.0 shares of the MTCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Sine Jared F. (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 30,762 shares at an average price of $119.48 for $3.68 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Match Group Inc. (MTCH).