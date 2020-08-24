Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) turns bearish with loss of -6.94 points

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is -6.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.93 and a high of $110.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The KEYS stock was last observed hovering at around $102.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.94% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.98% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 14.39% higher than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.88, the stock is -4.11% and -3.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.28 million and changing -6.75% at the moment leaves the stock -2.81% off its SMA200. KEYS registered -4.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.60.

The stock witnessed a -3.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.06%, and is -6.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $19.23B and $4.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.11 and Fwd P/E is 18.18. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.03% and -12.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keysight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 276.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Top Institutional Holders

983 institutions hold shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), with 825k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 93.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.00M, and float is at 186.26M with Short Float at 4.59%. Institutions hold 92.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.55 million shares valued at $2.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.52% of the KEYS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.57 million shares valued at $2.07 billion to account for 11.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 13.33 million shares representing 7.13% and valued at over $1.34 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 8.35 million with a market value of $841.6 million.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nersesian Ronald S., the company’s President, CEO & Chairman BOD. SEC filings show that Nersesian Ronald S. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $105.68 per share for a total of $3.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Keysight Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that WALLACE Mark ADAM (SVP) sold a total of 3,429 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $106.81 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62982.0 shares of the KEYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Dhanasekaran Satish (SVP) disposed off 4,776 shares at an average price of $103.12 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 48,149 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) that is trading -58.26% down over the past 12 months. FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) is 13.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.17% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.82.