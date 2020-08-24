Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) is -54.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.81 and a high of $15.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The NERV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.29% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.21, the stock is -9.33% and -9.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -5.03% at the moment leaves the stock -50.54% off its SMA200. NERV registered -55.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5233 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.2985.

The stock witnessed a -9.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.52%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $139.31M and $41.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.35% and -78.90% from its 52-week high.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.10% this year.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.81% while institutional investors hold 86.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.48M, and float is at 35.76M with Short Float at 14.97%. Institutions hold 83.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 9.61 million shares valued at $34.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.32% of the NERV Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.19 million shares valued at $11.51 million to account for 7.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.21 million shares representing 5.37% and valued at over $7.98 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $5.37 million.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ahlholm Frederick W, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Ahlholm Frederick W sold 8,339 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6884.0 shares.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Race Geoff (EVP, CFO & CBO) sold a total of 5,826 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $7.10 per share for $41365.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the NERV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Luthringer Remy (CEO) disposed off 2,412 shares at an average price of $7.10 for $17125.0. The insider now directly holds 49,040 shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV).

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) that is trading -10.19% down over the past 12 months. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is 45.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.84% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.33.