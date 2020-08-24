New Big Money Means Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is 18.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $12.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCJ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $12.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.6% off the consensus price target high of $13.63 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -0.67% lower than the price target low of $10.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.55, the stock is -0.89% and -0.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -3.74% at the moment leaves the stock 11.75% off its SMA200. CCJ registered 20.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.63.

The stock witnessed a -12.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.03%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has around 1885 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 130.25 and Fwd P/E is 2110.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.02% and -14.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $252.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Top Institutional Holders

478 institutions hold shares in Cameco Corporation (CCJ), with 653.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 62.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 395.81M, and float is at 395.19M with Short Float at 3.30%. Institutions hold 62.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 22.02 million shares valued at $225.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.56% of the CCJ Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 19.34 million shares valued at $198.22 million to account for 4.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are William Blair Investment Management, LLC which holds 14.96 million shares representing 3.78% and valued at over $153.36 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.19% of the shares totaling 12.62 million with a market value of $129.31 million.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group (BBL) that is trading 9.12% up over the past 12 months. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is 12.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.65% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.96.