NOW Inc. (DNOW) down -31.05% since start of the year

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is -31.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $12.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The DNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $8.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.75, the stock is -11.00% and -9.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -6.96% at the moment leaves the stock -11.46% off its SMA200. DNOW registered -34.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.62.

The stock witnessed a -12.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.65%, and is -13.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $911.09M and $2.36B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.36% and -39.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.50%).

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NOW Inc. (DNOW) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NOW Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $320.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -283.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -57.30% in year-over-year returns.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Top Institutional Holders

360 institutions hold shares in NOW Inc. (DNOW), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.32% while institutional investors hold 103.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.00M, and float is at 108.46M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 102.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.65 million shares valued at $143.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.22% of the DNOW Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.7 million shares valued at $92.3 million to account for 9.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 10.41 million shares representing 9.51% and valued at over $89.82 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.20% of the shares totaling 7.88 million with a market value of $68.0 million.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at NOW Inc. (DNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

NOW Inc. (DNOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) that is trading -62.77% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.71% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.28.