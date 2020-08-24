PG&E Corporation (PCG) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is -16.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $18.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The PCG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 13.52% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.08, the stock is -1.10% and -3.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.35 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -17.07% off its SMA200. PCG registered -22.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.17.

The stock witnessed a -4.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.39%, and is -3.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $17.34B and $18.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.47. Profit margin for the company is -38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.77% and -50.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $4.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Top Institutional Holders

385 institutions hold shares in PG&E Corporation (PCG), with 2.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 83.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.99B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 83.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 114.13 million shares valued at $1.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.88% of the PCG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Zimmer Partners, LP with 75.0 million shares valued at $665.25 million to account for 3.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 69.25 million shares representing 3.57% and valued at over $614.25 million, while Anchorage Capital Group, LLC holds 2.26% of the shares totaling 43.91 million with a market value of $389.46 million.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at PG&E Corporation (PCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 23 times.

PG&E Corporation (PCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 10.00% up over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is -22.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -58.13% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 70.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.