SRGA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Now

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) is -18.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRGA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 55.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -20.20% and -25.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -4.31% at the moment leaves the stock -21.01% off its SMA200. SRGA registered -30.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7961 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3486.

The stock witnessed a -32.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.83%, and is -12.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) has around 935 employees, a market worth around $176.20M and $284.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -91.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.05% and -58.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.40%).

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $25.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -443.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -42.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -66.30% in year-over-year returns.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Top Institutional Holders

121 institutions hold shares in Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA), with 8.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.17% while institutional investors hold 89.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.82M, and float is at 72.83M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 79.57% of the Float.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 12 times.